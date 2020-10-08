New Kent County sees spike in COVID-19 cases

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent County has begun experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to the Virginia Department of Health, throughout the pandemic 238 people in New Kent have contracted the virus, 14 have been hospitalized and three people have died due to complications from the virus.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New Kent has a population of 23,091 as of July of 2019.

The 7-day moving average of cases in New Kent has shot up since the beginning of the month. The average cases per is now listed 6.3 while on Oct. 1 the average was 1.4.

In comparison to a larger county, if New Kent had 100,000 people their 7-day average would be 28.1 .

The county addressed these issues in a Twitter thread on Thursday. According to New Kent County, there are many events held in the locality that are not enforcing mask usage or maintaining social distancing.

Please be aware that New Kent County is starting to see a sharp rise in COVID cases around the county.



There are many events starting to occur locally where maintaining social distancing is not occurring and/or people are not wearing facial coverings. pic.twitter.com/9lvVqgt4ct — New Kent County (@nkcounty) October 8, 2020

The county says they are seeing a large increase in cases among sports teams, large family gatherings and places of business. They use the Twitter thread to remind New Kent residents to social distance, stay home while sick, get tested when symptomatic and self-isolate if they have been exposed.

“It’s important that everyone continue to take personal responsibility to protect themselves from COVID-19. The health & safety of residents & employees remains our top priority, & we need individuals to play their part too,” the county said. “An outbreak can occur anywhere, at any time.”

LATEST HEADLINES: