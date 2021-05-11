New Kent High School vaccinating students this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New Kent High School will offer Pfizer vaccines to students 16-18 years old.

First doses will be split into two different groups, with blue group students having the opportunity to get vaccinated today, and the silver cohort students having the chance on Wednesday.

Students in virtual learning can sign up for either day.

The clinic will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. both days. Second doses are scheduled for June 1 and 2 at the same times.

Walk-ups are allowed, but signed consent forms are required. Parents who want to register their kids ahead of time can call the New Kent County Call Center.