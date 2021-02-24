New pharmacy networks added to federal partnership for no-cost COVID-19 vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health announced on Wednesday that several new pharmacy networks have been added to a federal partnership that will bring an additional 52,000 vaccines to Virginia this week.

CVS Pharmacy Inc. was the first network to get vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, and received about 26,000 doses last week.

The newly added pharmacies include Walgreens, Walmart Inc., The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies Inc. (Safeway), Retail Business Services LLC (Food Lion and Giant Food), Topco Associates LLC (Food City), CPESN LLC, and a network of multiple independent community pharmacies. The VDH said these pharmacy networks will share the additional 26,000 doses, and similar vaccine deliveries are expected in the following weeks.

The health department said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination is a public-private partnership that gives pharmacy companies vaccines directly from the federal government to vaccinate priority groups for free.

The VDH said vaccines will distributed at about 140 locations across the state, and the department will work with pharmacies to determine

The VDH said it is working with eligible pharmacies to schedule appointments using the state’s centralized pre-registration system. They added that starting this week, the Vaccinate Virginia call center will reach out to individuals who pre-registered to schedule appointments for Walmart and Giant vaccination events.

The VDH said the 52,000 doses given through this federal partnership are in addition to the 160,000 Virginia received this week to distribute through local health departments and providers.

You can pre-register for a vaccine online here, call 877-VAX-IN-VA, or register for an appointment at CVS online here.