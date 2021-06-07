New report: Nearly one-third of unvaccinated adults waiting for FDA full approval before getting COVID-19 shot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new report shows nearly a third of unvaccinated adults are waiting for full approval from the FDA before rolling up their sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest report from the Kaiser Family Foundation comes as both Moderna and Pfizer have started the process for full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Related coverage: Moderna officially seeking FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine

The foundation surveyed more than 1,500 people ages 18 and up and 32% of those surveyed said full approval would make them more likely to get vaccinated.

The FDA will take several months to review the data, but experts said waiting may only delay the inevitable.

Health experts said it’s unlikely new information will come out of the review process and waiting puts yourself at risk of exposure.

Related coverage: How long will my COVID-19 vaccine last?

A key difference between authorization and full approval is time. At least two months of data is considered for authorization versus at least six months is needed for full approval.

About half of the country has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot. In Virginia, more than 55% of the population has rolled up their sleeve for at least one dose.