New test could be a more accurate way to tell if you had COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FDA has approved a T-cell test for emergency use that some say could more accurately track if someone has previously been infected with COVID-19. The test is called T-Detect COVID and it’s the first of its kind.

T-cells are sort of like the immune systems black box of information. They can remember prior infections.

“Kind of like a fingerprint to diagnose disease,” said Doctor Lance Baldo.

Dr. Baldo is Chief Medical Officer for Adaptive Biotechnologies, the company that launched the test in partnership with Microsoft. He says the test is administered like an antibody test. Blood is drawn and the rest is done online.

He said, “You’ll get a report that will tell you whether or not you had COVID-19 in the past.”

Up until now, an antibody test has been the go-to for detecting if you have been previously infected with COVID-19. However, accuracy can vary with antibody tests and several studies have shown antibodies decrease after just a few months.

Other studies have shown a T-cell response sticks around in the body for at least six months. “They stick around for a long time,” added Baldo.

Early on, COVID-19 tests were hard to come by and sometimes unreliable. Therefore, experts say this new test could be a critical tool in detecting who has had the coronavirus.

It’s also seen as a game changer for COVID-19 Long Haulers, patients who report strange lingering symptoms of COVID-19. “What we are seeing is the greatest predictor of long-term COVID is actually being asymptomatic,” said Diana Berrent.

She is a COVID long hauler herself. She founded Survivor Corps, a grassroots effort to support and educate those impacted by the coronavirus.

Some people in her group participated in the T-Detect COVID trials.

“There’s a real drive to try to nail down any piece of data that you can about your own situation, so you can be the most informed going forward and make the right choices with your doctors,” Berrent said.

The tests are not yet recommended by the CDC and some doctors believe more research is needed.

Right now, you can only order the test through the company. The test costs $150 and the blood work can be done at LabCorp or by certified phlebotomist.