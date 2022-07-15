RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mask mandates and quarantine periods are no longer recommended for children, students and staff, as long as they are asymptomatic. Settings for the new guidelines include schools, daycares, and camps in Virginia.

If a person is exposed to somebody with COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, they can wear a mask for ten days but are no longer required to do so.

“As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and family life when entire child care facilities, camps, and classrooms shutter in response to as few as two cases,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a statement.

Schools may use the “test to stay” protocols, allowing unvaccinated students with close contacts to remain in school if they take a rapid test every five days following exposure. If they test negative, they can return to group classroom settings.

If an outbreak at a school becomes unusual in size or scope, the Virginia Department of Health states a regional or local epidemiologist can recommend traditional isolation and quarantine procedures until the outbreak is stabilized.

