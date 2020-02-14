1  of  6
Breaking News
Man fighting for life after early-morning crash on Route 288 Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck on Staples Mill Road VCU buildings evacuated after power outages in Richmond Police investigation underway after man found shot in Richmond Police: Man found shot in Richmond fighting for his life Police investigating after shooting victim walks into ER, attempted armed robbery at Petersburg CVS

New virus has infected more than 64,000 people globally

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 64,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Friday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,380 deaths among 63,851 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei.

— Hong Kong: 56 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10

— Japan: 258, including 218 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 58

— Thailand: 33

— South Korea: 28

— Malaysia: 19

— Taiwan: 18

— Vietnam: 16

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14

— France: 11

— United Kingdom: 9

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 7

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— India: 3

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events