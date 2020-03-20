1  of  2
No Kid Hungry is making sure students across Virginia are being fed during the coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While schools are closed for the coronavirus, No Kid Hungry wants to make sure students get the meals they need.

The nonprofit is offering emergency grants to local school districts across Virginia to help fund school meals. According to their website, due to school closures, more than 101 million meals will be missed this week alone.

In the commonwealth, more than 450,000 kids rely on free and reduced meals at school, and the agency is currently a part of 20 meal distribution sites in the city of Richmond.

Officials say meal distribution sites are constantly adapting as the spread of coronavirus continues.

“In the Richmond area and across Virginia, school nutrition staff has really stepped up to the plate in so many ways.” former First Lady of Virginia and ‘Share Our Strength’ national policy adviser, Dorothy McAuliffe, told 8News. “They’re innovating day by day in terms of site creation, pop-up meals, availability, mail delivery.”

No Kid Hungry has also set up a text alert system for families in need of meals during the summertime. Text ‘Food’ to 877877 to find sites near you.

If you want to donate, you can visit the No Kid Hungry website.

