No rivalry here: scientists from UVA, VT working on universal coronavirus vaccine

UVA’s Dr. Steven Zeichner, left, and Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng’s discovery might one day open the door to a universal vaccine for coronaviruses. (Zeichner photo by Sanjay Suchak, University Communications; Meng photo courtesy of Virginia Tech)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Two scientists, one from University of Virginia and another from Virginia Tech, are striving to create a vaccine capable of preventing the spread of a large range of COVID-19 strains as well as other coronaviruses.

According to a release from UVA, the vaccines are being worked on by UVA Health’s Dr. Steven L. Zeichner and Virginia Tech’s Dr. Xiang-Jin Meng. They plan for these to provide a longer lasting solution by providing a “universal vaccine for coronaviruses.”

In their trials, the two scientists made two different vaccines. One for COVID-19 and another for porcine epidemic diarrhea virus — a coronavirus commonly found in pigs.

The research could possibly lead to a vaccine that could help prevent COVID-19, other coronaviruses with pandemic potential, as well as ones that are responsible for some cases of the common cold.

During tests, the vaccine for porcine epidemic diarrhea virus has proven effective.

The vaccine was created by synthesizing DNA that causes the production of a piece of the virus. That piece of virus tells the immune system how to start a protective response.

The release explains that the DNA is then added to a plasmid — a small circle of DNA that is capable of reproducing in bacteria. Then the plasmid is added to E. Coli, where it tells the bacteria to “place pieces of proteins on their surfaces.”

A fermenter is used to produce more of the bacteria with the vaccine antigen.

“Killed whole-cell vaccines are currently in widespread use to protect against deadly diseases like cholera and pertussis. Factories in many low- to middle-income countries around the world are making hundreds of millions of doses of those vaccines per year now, for a $1 per dose or less,” Zeichner said. “It may be possible to adapt those factories to make this new vaccine. Since the technology is very similar, the cost should be similar, too.”

The release explains that the way the vaccine could prove effective across varying coronaviruses is by targeting the part of the virus spike protein called the viral fusion peptide. The different types of SARS-CoV-2 so far have not shown any difference between their fusion peptides.