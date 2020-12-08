North Carolina Gov. Cooper announces curfew amid rising hospitalizations, cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 broke another record on Tuesday — topping 2,300 for the first time, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the coronavirus task force gave an update on the state’s pandemic response on Tuesday as hospitalizations and cases continue to climb.

During the press briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new set of rules and regulations, including a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 amid rising case counts and hospitalizations.

In accordance with Cooper’s new Executive Order 181, individuals in all counties should stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. unless an exception applies, and many businesses must close at 10 p.m.

The order will go into effect on Friday, December 11.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more, will be required to close by 10 p.m. In addition, all onsite alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.

The modified Stay at Home Order is also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 8, 2020

According to data, hospitalizations due to the virus are at 2,373 — up 126 from Monday’s reported number of 2,247.

The state added 4,670 new daily COVID-19 cases, up slightly from Monday’s 4,372 cases. In total, North Carolina has reported 404,032 total confirmed cases.

A new statewide map released Tuesday shows nearly half the state at a critical level for the number of COVID-19 cases.

The daily percent positive dropped slightly to 9.7 percent, NCDHHS reported. Today was the first time in a week that the percent positive was under 10. The last time the rate was under 10 was Nov. 28 when it clocked in at 9.1 percent.

Tuesday was the tenth day in a row with double-digit death totals. Another 45 deaths were reported today, and at least 40 have been reported on five of the last seven days. Overall, 5,605 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Our trends are alarming. More than 80% of our counties are in the orange and red categories. The virus is upon us with a rapid viciousness we haven’t seen before. Even though we’re all frustrated and weary of the fight, it’s more important than ever to take this virus seriously. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 8, 2020

“North Carolinians are strong and resilient. And more than that, we look out for each other, especially when tough times demand it,” said Cooper. “Dig deep and keep tapping into that spirit to keep each other safe. If we do that, I know we’ll get through this and be stronger on the other side.”

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 983 cases – 26 deaths

