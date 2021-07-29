Northam reviewing mask policy options as Virginia reports 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since April

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the first time the commonwealth has hit that mark since late April.

The uptick in cases comes as concerns over the more contagious Delta variant — and its possible impact on mask policies across the country — continues to grow. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendations on mask wearing in public indoor spaces.

Even if someone is fully vaccinated, the CDC is calling for people to wear masks in areas with surging case counts. This recommendation is specifically for parts of the country with “substantial or high transmission.”

As of Thursday, the CDC is reporting that 66% of U.S. counties, including dozens in Virginia, have substantial or high transmission levels.

You can find the local areas with such levels below:

HIGH TRANSMISSION:

New Kent County

Amelia County

City of Petersburg

Charles City County

Spotsylvania County

King William County

Prince George County

SUBSTANTIAL TRANSMISSION:

City of Richmond

Henrico County

Hanover County

Louisa County

Powhatan County

Dinwiddie County

Nottoway County

Buckingham County

MODERATE TRANSMISSION:

Chesterfield County

Caroline County

State leaders do not have to follow the CDC recommendations on masks, which also calls for a universal indoor mask wearing “for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.”

While rising vaccination rates led Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to lift many of Virginia’s coronavirus restrictions, the governor said Wednesday that his administration is reviewing the CDC guidance and should provide guidelines within the next couple of days.

“The message here though is, while we know masks and social distancing are helpful …. the vaccine is the key to putting this pandemic behind us,” Northam said Wednesday.

When asked whether his administration will consider restoring its universal mask policy indoors, Northam added, “We’re looking at those options. Our team is studying this and we’ve been in communication this [Wednesday] morning.”

