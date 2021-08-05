Northam sets vaccine mandate for Virginia state employees, shifts school mask recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will require all state employees in Virginia to get the COVID-19 vaccine or be subject to weekly testing starting Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health is shifting its mask guidance for PreK-12 schools to align with a recent reversal by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, all students and staff are being told to mask up, regardless of vaccination status.

Northam is making both announcements at a press conference on Thursday. It comes as COVID-19 cases are continuing to climb and the delta variant is causing uncertainty in the state’s pandemic response.

In a phone interview before the press conference, Northam’s spokesperson Alena Yarmosky said the vaccine mandate for state staff will impact approximately 110,000 employees, though many have already received the shot.

Specifically, the requirement will apply to all salaried employees in the executive branch, including state agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Virginia Employment Commission, the Virginia Department of Transportation and several others. It also covers certain staff at state universities and colleges, as well as some contractors.

Yarmosky said there will be no medical or religious exemptions since state employees can opt for weekly testing as an alternative to vaccination.

She also said the requirement will not apply to public school employees, a decision that will be in the hands of localities, nor will it apply to legislative or judicial staff.

While the Northam Administration still “has no plans” to mandate the vaccine for the general public, Yarmosky said this shift is meant to set the tone for others in the public and private sectors to implement requirements of their own.

The move signals a growing shift, as at least three states have announced similar requirements to date, according to Yarmosky. In Virginia, some localities are also mandating vaccines for their employees with exceptions, including Richmond and Fairfax.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden recently announced a vaccine mandate for all federal employees, though they too will have the option to opt for weekly testing and mandatory masking instead.

On the issue of face coverings in schools, while Northam is not reinstating a mandate through an executive order as he has in the past, Yarmosky said a new law passed by the General Assembly effectively makes universal mask-wearing in schools a requirement in accordance with new state and federal guidance.

The bill, which took effect on July 1, mandates school boards to offer full-time, in-person instruction with certain exceptions. It also requires divisions to provide instruction in a manner that “adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies… to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

It comes as several school districts in Virginia have already announced plans to make mask-wearing optional for everyone. It’s not clear how the administration intends to enforce their shifting recommendations, if at all.

