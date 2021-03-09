Northam to give COIVD-19 update this afternoon

WATCH LIVE WITH 8NEWS AT 2 P.M.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the state’s battle against COVID-19 and its vaccination efforts this afternoon.

During his last update, the governor loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Some of these changes included extending alcohol sales to midnight and outdoor entertainment venues can operate at 30 percent capacity.

These modifications to restrictions all went into effect at midnight on March 1.

In a recent interview with 8News, he predicted that all adults in Virginia will have access to the vaccine by the end of May–an improvement in line with President Joe Biden’s latest commitment. However, he said the state will need to reach herd immunity, which is about 70-75 percent of the population being vaccinated, before restrictions are fully lifted.

The presser is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and you can watch it live here.