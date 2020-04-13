Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.
There are currently 5,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 149 deaths from the virus.
Over the weekend, Northam signed several bills into law. Bills included expanded access to voting, gun control, criminal justice reform, labor protection, and laws allowing confederate statue removal, repealing ‘racist’ language.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Northam to give update on coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m.
- Athletes completing bans get unexpected chance at Olympics
- Delay costs IOC ‘several hundred million’; Japan pays rest
- Clemson star Isaiah Simmons a do-it-all talent for the NFL
- Smithfield Foods closes pork plant in South Dakota after nearly 300 workers diagnosed with coronavirus