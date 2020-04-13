Northam to give update on coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m.

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.

There are currently 5,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 149 deaths from the virus.

Over the weekend, Northam signed several bills into law. Bills included expanded access to voting, gun control, criminal justice reform, labor protection, and laws allowing confederate statue removal, repealing ‘racist’ language.

