Northam to give update on coronavirus outbreak in Virginia at 2 p.m.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch live with 8News at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia today at 2 p.m.

There are currently 5,747 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia and 149 deaths from the virus.

Over the weekend, Northam signed several bills into law. Bills included expanded access to voting, gun control, criminal justice reform, labor protection, and laws allowing confederate statue removal, repealing ‘racist’ language.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events