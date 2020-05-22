Northam to give update on COVID-19 outbreak response in Virginia at 2 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gestures during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on the coronavirus outbreak response in Virginia at 2 p.m.

At his last briefing, Northam discussed the different ways Virginians can get tested for COVID-19 and the how state was expanding its testing events.

“There are a few different ways that one can get tested,” Northam said. “One is to go to your provider or your local clinic. Another is the community testing events that the department of health is organizing in targeted locations around the commonwealth. While people who have symptoms are a priority, everyone is welcome at testing events as long as tests are available.”

He also said there was no specific date for when Phase Two of reopening Virginia would begin, but it would be no sooner than two weeks after the start of Phase One.

On Monday, the governor announced he would allow public beaches in Virginia Beach to reopen with restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend.

