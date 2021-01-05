Northam to give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on Virginia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and the state’s vaccination plan tomorrow at 2 p.m.

As of Tuesday, 104,083 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with more than 481,500 doses distributed throughout the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health said currently, the vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus.

The vaccine has only been distributed to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents so far. Since it will be a while before the vaccine is widely distributed, the VDH is encouraging Virginians to continue to follow social distancing guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Even with the vaccine’s rollout, the 7-day positive rate for the coronavirus is the highest it has been since May, sitting at 16.2 percent. That is 5.8 percent higher than the beginning of December.

