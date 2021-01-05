Northam to give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam will give an update on Virginia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and the state’s vaccination plan tomorrow at 2 p.m.
As of Tuesday, 104,083 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with more than 481,500 doses distributed throughout the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health said currently, the vaccines require two doses given three or four weeks apart. Both doses are needed to prevent or reduce the severity of the coronavirus.
The vaccine has only been distributed to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents so far. Since it will be a while before the vaccine is widely distributed, the VDH is encouraging Virginians to continue to follow social distancing guidelines to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
Even with the vaccine’s rollout, the 7-day positive rate for the coronavirus is the highest it has been since May, sitting at 16.2 percent. That is 5.8 percent higher than the beginning of December.
You can watch the press conference live with 8News here.
- Prioritizing border agents for COVID-19 vaccine 'is complicated,' CBP head tells South Texas congressmanA South Texas congressman says he is working to help federal border law enforcement agents be among frontline workers prioritized to receive the COVID vaccine. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, Texas, told Border Report he spoke Monday with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan who told him that Border […]
- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, a number of hospitals across Central Virginia are changing their visitor policies to try and slow the spread.
- As the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise across Virginia, how is the Richmond region impacting this metric?
- Like major cities around the globe, there is growing concern in New York over the relatively small number of people who’ve received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A Wisconsin pharmacist told police he tried to ruin hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine because he felt the shots weren’t safe, a prosecutor said Monday.
- A Florida state lawmaker is calling for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago to be shut down after he says the venue violated the county's mask order during a New Years Eve party attended by Donald Trump Jr.
- GRTC announced two more employee cases of COVID-19 today, meaning the transit authority has had seven workforce members test positive for the virus since last Monday.
- An employee working in the emergency department at San Jose Medical Center has died due to COVID-19 complications after an outbreak at the California hospital, a representative said.
- The Augusta Correctional Center currently has 122 inmates battling COVID-19 at the prison. Over the weekend, one inmate at Augusta passed away due to complications from the virus.
- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.