RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam will hold a 2 p.m. press conference this afternoon to provide another update on Virginia’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Last week, Gov. Northam eased special coronavirus restrictions implemented in the Hampton Roads region late July, saying Thursday that the area will join the rest of the commonwealth in Phase Three.

Northam will be joined by the Virginia Emergency Support Team. His briefing will be streamed online on WRIC.com.