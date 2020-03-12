Gov. Northam to speak amid rise in coronavirus infections in Virginia; confirmed cases up to 15

State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake, center, speaks as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, right, listen during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday March 11 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam and others provided an update on the states readiness to handle the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — State health officials have reported at least 15 cases of coronavirus in Virginia, with two in central Virginia. Amid the rise in cases, Gov. Ralph Northam plans to brief the public Thursday on the commonwealth’s preparedness and response efforts.

The rise in confirmed cases comes as several local events have been canceled, including a growing list of college tournaments that have been shut down.

Longwood University in Farmville announced that one student tested positive for coronavirus late Wednesday night, which prompted the university to cancel in-person classes until at least March 18.

The cases have been confirmed or test results have come back presumptive positive, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

To keep germs from spreading, the Virginia Department of Health recommends you do the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential travel.

