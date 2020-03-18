Northam to update Virginians on COVID-19 outbreak at 11 a.m.

8News is live-streaming the governor’s update at 11 a.m.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will be giving updates on the COVID-19 outbreak at 11 a.m.
Northam and State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency order on Tuesday, which allows authorities to enforce a 10-patron limit in restaurants, gyms and other public places.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases went up to 67 on Tuesday, 8 of which are in Central Virginia.
This story will be updated with more details as they happen.
