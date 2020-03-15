Northam to update Virginians on coronavirus outbreak

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving updates on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. this afternoon during a press conference.
Yesterday, the number of reported coronavirus cases in Virginia rose from 30 to 41 and also had the first coronavirus related death in the state.
8News will be live streaming the event and posting more information as it happens.
