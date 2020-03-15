Northam to update Virginians on coronavirus outbreak

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, front, gestures during a news conference as House speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, right, and Secretary of Public safety Brian Moran, left, look on at the Capitol Thursday March 12 , 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –Gov. Ralph Northam will be giving updates on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. this afternoon during a press conference.

Yesterday, the number of reported coronavirus cases in Virginia rose from 30 to 41 and also had the first coronavirus related death in the state.

8News will be live streaming the event and posting more information as it happens.

LATEST HEADLINES: