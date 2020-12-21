Official: Augusta Correctional Center inmate with COVID-19 dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 74-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for capital murder at Augusta Correctional Center died last week after contracting COVID-19, the state’s department of corrections confirmed Monday.

A VADOC spokesperson told 8News the inmate, who was not identified, died on Dec. 17 at Augusta Health Hospital. According to the department, this marks the 38th covid-positive death in a Virginia prison.

As of Monday, the department is reporting 1,349 total active cases and 15 hospitalized offenders. Since the pandemic hit, there have been a total of 6,504 coronavirus cases.

In regards to VADOC staff, there are 323 active cases and has been 1 reported COVID-19 related death.