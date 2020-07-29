Oklahoma shop owner made 25 cents for an entire day as businesses suffer during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man on the sidewalk dressed as a wizard waves customers inside Wray’s Knick Knack Shack in Oklahoma City.

But so far, customers are few. The business shuttered just two weeks after it opened due to the pandemic. Thousands of antiques, collectibles, furniture, and more fill the 5,000-square-foot space, waiting to be sold.

“Yesterday, I only made 25 cents for all day. One little item and it’s just killing me. My electric bills are running me over $500 a month,” owner Chuck Wray said.

A receipt shows the business made around $500 this past week. Wray says he’s applied for the SBA, Paycheck Protection Program, and a bank loan but didn’t qualify because his business is so new.

“I don’t think it’s fair because I’m a businessman just like everybody else, ” he said.

This business means a lot to Chuck. He bought it with money from his late parents.

“My dad died November 8. My mom died January 30 of this year and out of the inheritance money they left me, I opened this business,” Wray said.

He hopes to hand it down to his sons one day if he can persevere through this tough start for his shop.

“I just don’t want to lose what I’m trying to build with my family and this is something that means a lot to me and I’m thankful for it because my parents did it for me, and I just want to keep open,” Wray said.