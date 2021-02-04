Over 17,000 people received COVID-19 vaccine at Richmond Raceway as of Tuesday night, officials say

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A racial gap has opened up in the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, with Black Americans in many places lagging behind whites in receiving shots, an Associated Press analysis shows. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Since COVID-19 vaccines began to be administered at Richmond Raceway on Jan. 18, Henrico County officials say just over 17,000 people have been vaccinated as of Tuesday night.

This includes a total of 7,297 people age 75 and older who have received the vaccine after they qualified under the next part of Phase 1b starting last Saturday, Jan. 30.

Henrico County spearheads the vaccination efforts at the raceway — organizing and operating the largest vaccination site in the state.

The county will continue vaccinations at Richmond Raceway until further notice. The end date is currently indefinite and depends on the supply of the vaccine, according to Henrico officials.

There is currently no set date for moving into Phase 1c or further phases.

Next week, Henrico officials say the county will only be administering vaccines at Richmond Raceway on Thursday. You can fill out an interest form for the vaccine at http://vax.rchd.com/.

If you qualify and are wondering how to sign up for the vaccine, you can CLICK HERE and get information about what your local health district is doing.