Over 300 Virginia pharmacies to now offer vaccines to essential workers, high-risk individuals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Pharmacies distributing vaccines in Virginia through the Federal Retail Pharmacy are expanding appointment availability to the rest of Phase 1b. People with high-risk medical conditions aged 16 to 64 and frontline essentials workers can now receive vaccines at these locations.

According to Virginia Department of Health, this decision was made after some health districts moved forward to Phase 1c due to a lower vaccine demand in those areas. A release states that demand has decreased despite efforts to engage people, especially those falling into groups disproportionately harmed by the virus.

Over 300 pharmacies are participating in the federal vaccine program and there are possibilities of the program expanding to over 1,000 locations.

In order to get a vaccine at one of these locations, use VaccineFinder.org to find participating pharmacies as well as their hours, phone numbers and scheduling links. VDH says some pharmacies are working with health departments while others have their own online scheduling systems.

All Virginians are encouraged to pre-register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1).