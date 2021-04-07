Over 4 million vaccines administered in Virginia: Here are the volunteers making it happen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than four million vaccine doses have been administered in Virginia. To get that many shots into arms, there needs to be an army of people making it happen.

Many of those people are volunteers with the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, or MRC.

“It would be impossible, absolutely impossible to do what we’re doing without them,” said MRC Richmond City Health District Coordinator Kate Bausman.

“We’re basically the volunteer arm of the health department, public health. It started as a way to have a group of volunteers that could respond to emergencies and disasters,” she explained.

When Gov. Ralph Northam put out a call for help in January, Virginians answered. Northam called for another 30,000 MRC volunteers and in response over 35,000 people have signed up.

Bausman says she has personally seen a huge jump in volunteers in the Richmond metro area. Between units in the Richmond-Henrico Health District and the Chickahominy Health District, their volunteer numbers have jumped from 800 to 4,600.

All new volunteers need to do is complete a simple orientation and background check to assist in COVID-19 efforts. Those with certain medical qualifications can complete additional online trainings to fill more complex roles such as administering the vaccines.

Bausman says many of the people volunteering to administer the vaccines are pharmacists, dentists, dental hygienists and veterinarians.

Even before the vaccine rollout started, volunteers have been hard at work through the pandemic to help with things like testing events, contact tracing and case investigation.

“It’s been amazing,” Bausman said. “It’s been really incredible to see folks step up, especially in the beginning when we didn’t know how dangerous it was, what was going to happen.”