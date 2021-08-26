Over 900 students at VCU have not reported their vaccination status

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced that more than 900 students have not reported their COVID-19 vaccination status or an exemption request.

Earlier this week, 8News reported more than 1,500 students had not reported their status and had their registration on hold for Spring. This means more than 500 students have reported their status to the university since Tuesday.

VCU announced COVID-19 vaccines would be required for all students in June, with the vaccination deadline being July 15.

Other COVID-19 policies the university has put in place include:

Students will need to show an entry pass before going into buildings.

Events with more than 50 people that cannot maintain social distancing will need to be held outside.

Everyone must wear a mask indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

You can find more information about VCU’s coronavirus policies and updates online here.