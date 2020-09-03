Patient First in Carytown now testing for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting today the Patient First in Carytown will start testing patients for COVID-19.

“The test that is offered is the RT-PCR (Reverse Transcriptase – Polymerase Chain Reaction) molecular diagnostic test, Patient First said in a release. “The test sample is collected at Patient First and is sent to a reference lab for testing.”

Patients who are at least five years old and meet the following criteria can be tested for the virus:

Symptoms

You have at least one of the following:

Coughing

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty Breathing

OR you have at least two of the following:

Fever

Chills

Sore Throat

Fatigue

Body Aches or Muscle Pain

Headache

Nausea and/or Vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of Appetite

Loss of Smell and/or Taste

You are a healthcare worker or first responder.

You have had prolonged contact with (e.g. live with or work closely with) a COVID-19 positive person or a person waiting for COVID-19 test results.

You reside in a nursing home or other congregate living facility.

You are a cancer patient who requires COVID-19 testing before beginning or resuming treatment.

You are required by your doctor, hospital, or outpatient surgical center to have COVID-19 testing prior to a planned surgery.

You are required by your employer to have COVID-19 testing prior to beginning or returning to work.

You are required by another entity to have COVID-19 testing, such as to attend school or camp, or due to travel/transportation requirements.

Testing appointments can be made online. The center said the turnaround time for test results in Virginia is less than 3 days.

COVID-19 Virus Testing is also available at the Patient First centers in Genito, Parham, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Colonial Heights, and Carytown.