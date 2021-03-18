Pediatric patients 16 and up get vaccinated at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now that high-risk patients between the ages of 16 and 64 are eligible for the vaccine in Richmond, the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU is getting to work vaccinating their teen patients.

The first patient to get their vaccine today was 16-year-old Jaehon Roberts. Roberts says he wanted to get the vaccine because it would help him feel safer as he attends school in-person. Now with the extra protection against the virus, he says its like “a power tool inside of you that will stop it.”

Roberts was one of many patients 16 and older with underlying health conditions to received the Pfizer vaccine today. Vaccines are also available for up to two caregivers per child. CHoR says the first round of appointments were made based on comorbidities and COVID prevalence data. Appointments have been made for patients to get their second dose next month.

A second round of first dose appointments have been scheduled for Saturday, March 27 at the Children’s Pavilion. CHoR plans to administer 850 vaccine doses at this event.

Qualifying families will be contacted to make an appointment. CHoR asks that families do not call to schedule appointments and instead wait for a call or text letting them know that they qualify.