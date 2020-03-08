Pentagon: U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus

Fort Belvoir, VA. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Virginia.

The Department released a statement saying a U.S. Marine tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

“Governor Northam and Cabinet officials have been briefed. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols. The teams are in regular and close communication with federal, state, local, and private sector partners.” Virginia Department of Health

Jonathan Rath Hoffman, the assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, also confirmed the news in a tweet Saturday evening.

A U.S Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA tested positive today for COVID-19 and is currently being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. The Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business. Secretary Esper and the White House have been briefed. — Jonathan Rath Hoffman (@ChiefPentSpox) March 7, 2020

The U.S. Marine had recently returned from overseas on official business.

Public health officials say right now there is no evidence that COVID-19 has spread in Virginia and the risk of it spreading is low, however Virginians and military members are asked to take precautions by the following:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

READ: STATEMENT FROM U.S. SENATORS MARK WARNER AND TIM KAINE

“We are carefully monitoring the case of the coronavirus announced in Virginia today and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the Commonwealth is getting the federal support it needs to respond. This week, we voted to pass a bipartisan emergency funding bill that directs needed resources to Virginia and other states – including funding for diagnostic testing, vaccine development, and additional resources for responders who are combating this outbreak. We will be staying in close touch with state officials on the frontlines, and we are prepared to act if it is determined that additional federal resources are needed to respond to the spread of this virus. We encourage all Virginians to check the Virginia Department of Health website for valuable updates and information on COVID-19 and heed the calls of public health professionals to protect against its spread.”

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: