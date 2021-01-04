People who had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, health experts say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the country, health experts say those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 should still get the shot when they’re eligible.

Dr. Alicia Widge, a principal investigator in Moderna’s phase 1 clinical trial at the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Vaccine Research Center says the immune system’s response from the vaccine is more consistent compared to the response from natural infection, which can differ from person to person.

Researchers are still looking into how long immunity lasts with natural infection and with the vaccine.

Health experts explain while research shows the vaccines are effective at preventing symptomatic infection, it’s unclear if it’s effective from spreading the virus to others, and urge you to wear a mask and continue practice social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine should be offered to you regardless of if you’ve had the infection or not.

The agency adds anyone currently infected with the virus should wait to get vaccinated until after their illness and isolation period is over.