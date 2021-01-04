People who had COVID-19 should still get the vaccine, health experts say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the country, health experts say those who have already tested positive for COVID-19 should still get the shot when they’re eligible.
Dr. Alicia Widge, a principal investigator in Moderna’s phase 1 clinical trial at the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Vaccine Research Center says the immune system’s response from the vaccine is more consistent compared to the response from natural infection, which can differ from person to person.
Researchers are still looking into how long immunity lasts with natural infection and with the vaccine.
Health experts explain while research shows the vaccines are effective at preventing symptomatic infection, it’s unclear if it’s effective from spreading the virus to others, and urge you to wear a mask and continue practice social distancing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the vaccine should be offered to you regardless of if you’ve had the infection or not.
The agency adds anyone currently infected with the virus should wait to get vaccinated until after their illness and isolation period is over.
- An air-powered holiday costume is being cited as a potential cause of a COVID-19 outbreak at a California hospital, according to local media reports
- The U.S. ramped up COVID-19 vaccinations in the past few days after a slower-than-expected start, bringing to 4 million the number of Americans who have received shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.
- The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 5,010 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia on Jan. 3.
- The COVID-19 death toll in the United States has surpassed 350,000 as experts anticipate another surge in coronavirus cases and deaths stemming from holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year's.
- "My talent is keeping me afloat during the pandemic": Local entrepreneur bet on himself during the pandemicSince the coronavirus pandemic arrived and changed the world as we knew it in March, job security has become stressful for residents of central Virginia. When the pandemic hit, Malik Radford, an illustrator and designer, lost his full-time job which gave him the strength to put faith in his art and hope for the best.
- Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.
- Longtime talk show host Larry King is currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to ABC News.
- A GRTC employee tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the workforce case total to 48.
- Few Native American tribeshave signed up to take part in clinical trials as coronavirus vaccines are developed. The reasons range from suspicion and distrust tied to unethical practices of the past to the quick nature of the studies, which typically may need several layers of approval from tribes.
- As communities across the country feel the pain of a surge in coronavirus cases, funeral homes in the hot spot of Southern California say they must turn away grieving families as they run out of space for the bodies piling up.