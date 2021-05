In this May 6, 2021 file photo syringes with the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, FIle)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Petersburg is hosting a vaccine clinic for public school students 12 and older next week.

This will be June 3 at Petersburg High School from noon until 4 p.m.

Registration is open online.

If you’re under 18, you must have a parent or legal guardian present or completed the consent form.