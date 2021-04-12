Petersburg hosting two walk-up vaccination clinics this week

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Petersburg will be hosting two COVID-19 vaccination events with on-site registration. People will be able to attend either clinic on a first come, first served basis.

The first of the two events is scheduled for Tuesday at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Halifax Street. City of Petersburg residents eligible under any part of Phase 1 will be able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Residents will register for their shot when they arrive onsite and be given an appointment to receive their shot based on their eligibility and the supply of vaccines.

The second event is for Wednesday afternoon at Crater Square on S. Crater Road. Between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. anyone in Petersburg over the age of 18 will be able to register at the event and get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The shots at the Crater Square event will be provided by a mobile vaccine clinic.