Petersburg mass vaccination clinic rescheduled for Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District mass vaccination clinic that was postponed due to last week’s inclement weather has been rescheduled for this Friday.

The clinic will take place on Feb. 26, at Petersburg High School on 3101 Johnson Road.

All appointment that were scheduled for Feb. 19 will be moved to this new date. The VDH said all individuals will keep their same appointment time and location — so if your appointment was for 2 p.m. on Feb. 19, it will now be 2 p.m. on Feb. 26.

This clinic is for registered participants and anyone with an appointment will receive a notification through email or over the phone.