Petersburg pauses all mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics until further notice

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — All scheduled mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Petersburg are canceled until further notice, according to a statement released by the City on Wednesday.

After an advisory from federal agencies, Virginia announced Tuesday that it would pause distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, causing local health districts to make alternate plans for their preexisting appointments using those doses.

Crater Health District covers Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Surry and Sussex. Public Information Officer Tara Rose told 8News on Tuesday that while the district’s mobile units had been paused, other events would go on as scheduled.

According to the statement released by the City of Petersburg Wednesday morning, the indefinite hold on mobile vaccination clinics was in reaction to the state’s pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The next such event was scheduled to take place Wednesday, offering vaccinations for those 18 and older, with no appointment necessary.