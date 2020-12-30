Petersburg to allow winter sports to be played in 2021

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg school board voted to allow winter sports to be played in 2021, reversing a decision from earlier in the month that sidelined multiple athletic programs in the school district. There were six votes in favor of the move, with one abstention.
School board members voted unanimously on Dec. 17 to opt out of boy’s and girl’s basketball, indoor track and field, and wrestling based on the latest COVID-19 data. During that same meeting, the board also voted to close all public school facilities from Dec. 18 thru Jan. 3.
During the meeting on Wednesday, school board members heard comments from student-athletes, coaches, and athletics director Bill Lawson III regarding the desire to have Petersburg compete in winter sports.
Spectators will not be allowed at sporting events. Also noted was that a positive case of COVID-19 with any student-athlete or coach on a winter sports team would force the postponement or possibly cancel the remaining schedule of events for that particular team for the remainder of the 2021 school year.
Petersburg superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin reiterated that the school system cannot mandate COVID-19 testing for student-athletes to participate, however protocols are in place that would allow for student-athletes to be tested for coronavirus if they were to exhibit any symptoms.
The winter sports season will begin Monday, Jan. 4.
During the same meeting, the school board voted to allow Pacific 2.1 Entertainment Group to use the Petersburg High School football field and area around the stadium for filming a movie scene Jan. 11-15, with filming on Jan. 14.
For more information on Petersburg City Public Schools, please visit www.petersburg.k12.va.us.
