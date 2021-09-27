Pfizer booster shots now available at Richmond, Henrico clinics

Shyrel Ritter, a certified nursing assistant at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, receives her COVID-19 booster shot at her workplace in New York, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The deadline for hospital and nursing home workers in New York state to be vaccinated against COVID-19 arrived Monday with the prospect of severe staff shortages fueled by workers getting suspended or fired for refusing to be inoculated. All health care workers in New York state at hospitals and nursing homes are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible groups at their clinics.

Monday was the first day that the health districts began offering a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone in the following groups :

People over the age of 65

People 18 or older living in a long-term care facility

People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions that are high risk for severe COVID-19

People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions that are high risk for severe COVID-19 based on their individual benefits and risks

People aged 18-64 that are high risk for COVID-19 based either on their job or living situation based on their individual benefits and risks

These groups can receive a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine six months after receiving their second Pfizer dose.

In order to get a third dose through the health district, people must make an appointment ahead of time. Look for an appointment online using vax.rchd.com or call 804-205-3501.

“We welcome individuals seeking boosters to make an appointment at one of our clinics,” explains Joanna Cirillo, Public Health Nurse Supervisor at RHHD. “We will also continue to ensure there are more than enough opportunities for individuals who haven’t received their first series to walk up to all our clinics… individuals who are not yet vaccinated are very vulnerable to severe COVID-19 outcomes.”

The availability of a third vaccination dose comes after CDC and FDA decisions to offer them to higher risk groups.