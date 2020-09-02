Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials set to begin in Richmond

FILE – In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. According to results released on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, early-stage testing showed the first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems the way scientists had hoped. The vaccine is made by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local clinics are looking for volunteers as Central Virginia becomes a vital part in the clinical vaccine trials for COVID-19.

Clinical Research Partners LLC is headlining the third phase of vaccine trials in the Richmond area and doctors say they couldn’t be more motivated to do these studies than in a time like this.

“It’s very dangerous,” said Dr. Robert Call who is the principal investigator in this study. “The only way we’re going to get rid of this is by doing a vaccine trial. Without volunteers, we wouldn’t have any medicine.”

That’s why volunteers like Shirell Rogers didn’t hesitate to raise her hand. After volunteering for more than three years at this clinic in research such as chronic asthma studies, she knew she wanted to be a part of the COVID-19 cure.

“It puts you in a certain position to think, if I go on and do this, it’ll help somebody else,” explained Rogers.

Dr. Call says there are some risks with participating in the trial, including minor side effects such as slight fever, body aches, and injection site pain. However, that’s not stopping Rogers who says it’s her duty as someone who is her age and at high risk for the coronavirus to be a volunteer.

“Somebody’s got to do it,” Rogers said. “Somebody needs to know whether it’ll work or not. If some of us people in this world are willing to do things just to help other people, that’s what it’s all about.”

The trials are expected to begin Monday, Sept. 14. To learn more about the study and how you can sign up, click here.

