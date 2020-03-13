PHOTO GALLERY: Local stores selling out of items as coronavirus concerns grow

(WRIC) – As concerns rise over COVID-19 spreading in Virginia, grocery stores throughout the Central Virginia area are selling out of items such as toilet paper, water and hand sanitizer.

We asked 8News viewers to send in photos of how their local store shelves are faring amid the rush to buy supplies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look:

No eggs at Walmart in Midlothian (Photo courtesy of Gabby Yobal)

Where’s the Charmin at Food Lion in Midlothian (Photo courtesy of Robin Dockery)

Wal-Mart on Port Rebulic in Harrisonburg (Photo courtesy of Aimee Sanzone-Walton)

Checkout lanes need love too! Midlothian Costco (Photo courtesy of Laura Maher)

A cleaning supply mess (Photo courtesy of Amanda Elizabeth)

Food Lion on Chester Road (Photo Courtesy of Gerrie Rodriguez)

Sam’s Club paper products aisle (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Roberts Bittner)

The Sam’s Club on Midlothian doesn’t even want you to try (Photo courtesy of Nikki Worcester)

Iron Bridge Kroger (Photo courtesy of Dana Holt)

Iron Bridge Kroger (Photo courtesy of Tionya Wilson)

Laburnum Target around noon Thursday (Photo courtesy of Morgan Coon)

Tappahannock Walmart (Photo courtesy of Ashley Davis)

Target in Short Pump at around 6 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Iwan)

Margarita Martinez was sad because Walmart in Chester was sold out of toilet paper…but then found this gem when she went to check out.

Kroger on Hull Street (Courtesy of Rebecca Lynn Button)

Wegmans on Midlothian (Photo courtesy of Veronica Ruffin)

Food Lion on Rt. 60 in Bottoms Bridge (Photo courtesy of Karli Sharp-Brown)

Alyssa CH tried to get a early jump on hand sanitizer two weeks ago at the CVS on Cox & Broad and still came up empty.

Williamsburg Publix (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Marie Studer)

Williamsburg Walmart Marketplace (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Marie Studer)

Food Lon in Ladysmith (Photo courtesy of Beth Fizer)

Publix John Rolfe Parkway (Photo courtesy of Theresa McAnany Jones)

Midlothian Walmart (Photo courtesy of Miriam Wall)

Tuckahoe Food Lion (Photo courtesy of Jared Corrie Burwell)

Publix off Cox Creek around 5 p.m. Thursday (Thanks, LeAndra Danzey)

Kroger on Midlothian (Thanks, Dea Durrette Hamilton)

We don’t know if this is the #BroomChallenge or just coronavirus shopping, but we’ll allow it. (Photo courtesy of Sarah Hallock McQuillen)

Target in Mechanicsville (Photo courtesy of Sarah Hallock McQuillen)

Walmart Chattanooga Plaza 2 p.m. Thursday (Thanks, Kimberly Sykes)

Midlothian Walmart’s oilet paper aisle (Thanks, Debbie Spiegel)

Kroger – Staples Mill cleaning supply isle (Photo courtesy of Rachel Lovelace)

Kroger – Staples Mill hand soap isle (Photo courtesy of Rachel Lovelace)

Kroger – Staples Mill toilet paper isle (Photo courtesy of Rachel Lovelace)

Mechanicsville BJ’s around 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Thanks for uploading, Kristi Martel)

Staunton, Virginia Walmart (Photo courtesy of Jim Gibson)

Walmart in Chester (Photo courtesy of Virginia Anne)

Paper towel and TP aisle at BJs In Henrico at 2 p.m. Thursday (Thanks, Katie Edwards Houston)

Sam’s Club on Broad Street around 9:15 a.m. Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of Donna Childress)

Food Lion on Hull Street (Thanks, Junior Roberson)

The Kroger on Staples Mill around 1 p.m. Thursday (Photo courtesy of Joy Goodrich Bowes)

LATEST STORIES: