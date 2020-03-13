PHOTO GALLERY: Local stores selling out of items as coronavirus concerns grow

(WRIC) – As concerns rise over COVID-19 spreading in Virginia, grocery stores throughout the Central Virginia area are selling out of items such as toilet paper, water and hand sanitizer.
We asked 8News viewers to send in photos of how their local store shelves are faring amid the rush to buy supplies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Take a look:
