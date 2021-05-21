Piedmont Health district expanding mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Piedmont Health District said it is expanding the times and locations of its mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“We continue to be excited to offer additional opportunities for our communities to get their COVID-19 vaccination, ones that are closer to home or work,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District. “We are thankful to all our community partners that offer space to host these mobile clinics.”

These events provide the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines for people 18-years and older with no appointment needed. The health department said they will occur in primarily rural and underserved areas where getting a vaccine is harder.

Here are the upcoming mobile clinic dates:

Monday, May 24 1 to 4 p.m. at the Amelia County Fire Station #3 on 21575 Jetersville Road 6 to 9 pm. at Amelia County Fire Station #5 on 12151 Fowlkes Bridge Road

Wednesday, May 26 1 to 4 p.m. at Amelia County Fire Station #4 on 12201 Genito Road 6 to 9 p.m. at Amelia County Fire Station #2 on 8461 Namozine Road

Saturday, May 29 9 a.m. to noon at High Bridge Trail State Park at the Prospect Trail Head Parking Lot on Prospect Road 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department on 2394 Pamplin Road

Sunday, May 30 9 a.m. to noon at the Town of Farmville Kiosk on 1807 South Main Street 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pisgah Baptist Church on 202 Pisgah Church Road

Monday, May 31 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prince Edward County Agricultural Building on 100 Dominion Drive



You can learn more about the state’s vaccination efforts online here.