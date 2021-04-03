Piedmont Health District moves into vaccination Phase 1c Monday

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, all essential workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District.

The health district covers Amelia County, Farmville, Buckingham County, Charlotte County, Cumberland County, Lunenburg County, Nottoway County and Prince Edward County.

Vaccines in these areas will still be available to and prioritized for members of Phases 1a and 1b.

“While we will continue to give preference to 1a and 1b individuals, we are pleased to expand vaccination eligibility to other essential workers in our district,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the PHD.

Phase 1c includes employees in the following industries: