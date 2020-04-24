Please don’t ingest or inject our products to treat coronavirus, Lysol maker warns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Please do not ingest or inject disinfectant products into your body thinking it will help treat the coronavirus.

That’s the warning for consumers from Lysol and Dettol’s manufacturer, Reckitt Benckiser, who issued the statement after President Donald Trump on Thursday said it would be “interesting” for researchers to see if inserting disinfectant into patients’ bodies could help treat the virus, calling it “almost a cleaning.”

“Then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside, or almost a cleaning because you see it gets on the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it will be interesting to check that. That you’re gonna have to use medical doctors. But it sounds interesting to me,” said Trump at the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing on Thursday.

Lysol’s manufacturer warned consumers not to do so, saying it had a responsibility to help with “myth-busting.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body,” it said in its statement.

Reckitt Benckiser did not refer to Trump specifically in its warning but said it had issued the warning after “recent speculation and social media activity.”

“As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines,” it added. “We have a responsibility in providing consumers with access to accurate, up-to-date information as advised by leading public health experts.”