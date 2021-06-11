Plenty of options locally to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Decatur, Ga. Hundreds of children, ages 12 to 15, received the Pfizer vaccine at the DeKalb Pediatric Center, just days after it was approved for use within their age group. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are still plenty of options available for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and another opportunity for eligible students in Petersburg to get vaccinated is coming.

Students 12 and older will be able to get a shot on June 24 from noon-2 at Petersburg High School.

This as efforts continue to get more and more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Virginia. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 4,829,807 people have received at least one dose, measuring up to 56.6% of the state’s population. Forty-seven percent of the commonwealth is fully vaccinated.

Additionally, if you wish to get your vaccine shot at Rite Aid, a couple stores across the area will be staying open later to accommodate.

The chain announced that over 200 stores nationwide will be participating in its “Night Shots” initiative, which will extend vaccinating hours until midnight on Fridays throughout the month of June.

The locations in Richmond are at 2305 Oaklawn Boulevard in Hopewell and 520 West Broad Street in Richmond.

Colleges and universities everywhere are trying to do their part in making sure as many people as possible are vaccinated.

The University of Richmond joined VCU and other institutions in Virginia in requiring all students coming to campus, along with faculty and staff, have their shots.

The Food and Drug Administration extended the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shelf life by six weeks on Friday.

A review concluded that the shots are good for 4 1/2 months. With demand for the vaccine coming down, some are worrying that unused doses of the vaccine are going to expire.

The extension on J&J was based on data from ongoing studies.