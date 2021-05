Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. – Alaska became the first state in the country last week to open vaccination access to everyone over the age of 16 and has fully vaccinated 16 percent of the state’s population, the highest rate in the country. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chickahominy Health District will be at the Ashland Farmer’s Market on Saturday, May 22 for a pop-up vaccine clinic.

Vaccines are free and identification is not required. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered which means anyone 12 and up can get the shot. Children under 18 will need a parent or guardian present.