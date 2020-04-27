Positivity in the Pandemic: Almost 520 COVID-19 patients released from the hospital this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s so much negative news during the coronavirus outbreak it’s easy to lose sight of the good. Here are some positive things that have happened this week:

The numbers

The Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association said this week 1,843 confirmed coronavirus patients have been discharged — that’s almost 520 people in a week!

Here are some other positive numbers:

There are 5,344 open hospital beds in Virginia, and only 21% of ventilators are in use.

John Hopkins reported more than 881,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus worldwide.

There are more than 107,000 reported recoveries from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to John Hopkins

Virginians who have recovered

Robert Twine

Jonathan Facka

Kevin and Lisa Wilkin

Good in the community:

Here are what people around the community have been doing to help out during the coroanvirus outbreak:

First-year medical students create childcare co-op for VCU Health workers

First-year VCU medical students Annie Yang and Gaby Obedoza should be in class learning about diseases and epidemics but instead, they spend their time volunteering and organizing childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is a high demand for childcare within the healthcare community because of the novel coronavirus. Many childcare facilities are closed and those working to fight the pandemic are working long hours.

When Yang and Obedoza found out classes would be canceled for the rest of the semester they wanted to volunteer their time to take care of others’ needs. And that’s how the VCU Childcare Co-op program came to be.

“This project has been a powerful example of how we can come together, support each other, and in turn, support patients in the Richmond community,” Obedoza told 8News.

Yang and Obedoza’s co-op acts like the middleman for VCU Health workers looking for childcare. Medical students volunteer their time and healthcare workers can request childcare on a google form that takes into account the child’s hobbies, interests and needs. A medical student is then matched with a healthcare worker.

“Just as we can rely on our healthcare workers to keep us safe and healthy, they can rely on us to take care of their material needs, especially during a time like this when they may not have their usual support networks,” Obedoza said.

The co-op started with about 40 students and has grown to over 90.

Read the full article here.

New Kent High School teachers and administrators place congratulatory signs on every student’s front yard

Teachers, staff, and several other educators at New Kent High School lined up Friday to put signs in the front yards of Class of 2020 graduating seniors.

The signs read, ‘Congratulations Class of 2020, New Kent High School.’

The assistant principal, Julie Ellis told 8News that even the superintendent showed up to help drop off the signs to 235 students. She said all the signs were dropped off within about an hour.

The senior class sponsor, LeeAnn Chisenhall, came up with the idea, and all school administrators and teachers rallied together to place signs in every senior’s yard.

Two Richmond women unite to donate 500 masks to area healthcare workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two local businesswomen have started a non-profit project, RVAMasks.com, to donate 500 KN95 masks to area hospitals and selling washable cloth masks to the general public.

Cheryl Fornash, owner of Cheryl Fornash Jewelers, said she and Dina Alan, owner of Alan Furs & Fine Jewelry, decided to start the project because they wanted to do something to help out the community during the outbreak.

“It’s important at a time like this that we all stick together … we’re going to make a difference if we all do this together, and that’s why this has been so successful in helping everybody, because we all have been working together as a team and it’s not just thanking one person, it’s thanking everybody who’s worked with this entire project,” Alan said.

Fornash said she was able to purchase 500 KN95 masks — thanks to a niece who designs accessories and has connections in China. She added these specific kinds of masks are needed in the medical community and really hard to find right now.

They are planning to give out 100 masks at a time to area healthcare facilities who need them, with the first 100 going to the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Elaine Ryan, president of the Junior Board for the Children’s Hospital Foundation, said Fornash and Alan were already long time supporters of the hospital — donating big items to its Jewels for Children raffle for the last eight years.

“We were just very very grateful for their continued support,” Ryan said.

Read the full article here.

Other positive headlines:

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Coronavirus pandemic