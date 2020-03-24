Postponement of 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19 denies local coach history — for now

(WRIC) — The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics games as a result of coronavirus concerns is having not only a global, but local impact.

Set to take place every four years, the summer games will be delayed until 2021. The decision is a turn of events for athletes after years of preparation.

For Nate Mulberg, the months leading up to the Olympics were supposed to be celebratory. In an ever-changing world where COVID-19 is the new normal, however, he told 8News he is keeping a positive mindset.

“The good news is that it’s only postponed and I think hopefully this time next year, next summer, when hopefully the Olympics are going to happen, it’ll be a great distraction for the world and everyone to come together worldwide,” Mulberg said.

Mulberg is an assistant coach for Team Israel baseball. He is also a Richmond Spiders’ baseball assistant. A lover of baseball, Mulberg shares another RVA connection on Team Israel with Spiders’ graduate, pitcher Jonathan de Marte. Having to wait a bit longer to realize their Olympics dream while also making history for Israel.

“Israel had never qualified for the Olympics in baseball before and actually hadn’t had an Olympic team since 1976,” Mulberg said.

Baseball was set to return to Olympic competition after more than a decade.

Israel was one of six teams vying for a gold medal in the summer games. While the delay pushes that history-in-the-making moment to 2021, Mulberg said the excitement won’t change.

“The most successful people in life, they adapt and overcome,” Mulberg said. “We can all sit here and be really disappointed and I’m sure a lot of people are and we are too, but at the end of the day we have to move forward and we kind of have to make sense of the new norms that we’re all experiencing right now and make positive choices so we can make the best out of this.”

