Pregnant women uncertain about taking COVID-19 vaccine

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s been a question since the vaccine was first discussed. Is it safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine?
Cristine Espinosa is a front line worker and a new expecting mom. Her first son is due in four months and she was one of the first in New York state to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I was in my second trimester when I started my vaccination process. I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine last week,” said Espinosa, Chief Medical Officer at the Hometown Health Center in Schenectady.
Espinosa says before receiving the vaccine, she did her research.
“Seeing that the science has actually been around for over seven years at this point prior to development, it made me feel confident that one it was going to be safe and effective even in pregnancy,” said she.
She says after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, she only had injection site pain.
“I actually only had the pain for a day and I then felt completely fine,” said Espinosa.
Dr. Nick Kulbida is the Chair of the OBGYN Department at Ellis Medicine. He says the CDC is saying pregnant should be listed high when it comes to vaccination plans.
“A pregnant woman is initially in a high risk category. So being pregnant plus, being a health care worker, or working in a nursing home, they should consider being vaccinated because they are at a greater risk,” said he.
Many doctors originally suggested holding off on getting vaccinated because pregnant women were never included in the vaccine studies. But, now some doctors are weighing risk-benefit factors after some pregnant women struggled with the virus.
Experts and the CDC say pregnant women who want the vaccine should get it. And the same recommendation goes for women who are breastfeeding as well.
“There isn’t a simple answer to questions about whether pregnant people or those considering pregnancy should take the vaccine….unfortunately, we have no data on the safety of the vaccine in pregnant and lactating individuals”American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Espinosa says she has some advice for any mom who is conflicted about getting the vaccine or not.
“You want to do everything possible to defend and protect your kid. This is the single best way to fight against COVID-19. So I’m encouraging all moms to get vaccinated as well,” said she.
