President Trump approves Virginia’s disaster declaration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — President Trump approved Governor Ralph Northam’s disaster declaration request today.

That means that the federal government will be able to provide financial assistance to the state and local recovery efforts because of COVID-19.

Virginia can still request more aid at a later date if needed.

