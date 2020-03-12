‘Presumptive positive’ case found at Longwood University, classes suspended

FARMVILLE, Va. (WFXR/WRIC) – Longwood University is canceling all in-person classes and on campus events effective March 12 through March 18 after a student there tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, university officials say the student was following CDC guidance to self-quarantine.

They were tested for the coronavirus by the Virginia Department of health, test results were released Wednesday.

Officials say based on their conversations with the student about their time on campus following spring break, the Virginia Department of Health believes even with the presumptive positive test there remains a low generalized risk on campus.

University officials made the following announcement after consulting state health officials:

Effective tomorrow (Thursday) morning and through at least next Wednesday, March 18, campus events and in-person classes are cancelled. As with a weather-related closing, faculty will be in touch with you about continuing work assignments and clinical/internship experiences. It is your responsibility to check your student email or Canvas as appropriate, and to contact them with questions.

If it is necessary to extend the cancellation of in-person classes beyond next Wednesday, we will do so. Over these next few days, faculty will continue preparations already underway to be able to continue their courses online further into the semester should that prove necessary.

We will continue to evaluate in consultation with experts when we can return to in-person classes and campus events, and communicate regularly with you during this period.

The University is not closing. Students may wish to return home during this period, but they do not have to. We recognize many students may feel safer and more secure here at Longwood than in places to which they might return, and we will continue to accommodate you. Residence halls, the library and the dining hall will remain open, with protocols already in place for extra cleaning and to facilitate any “social distancing” that may be necessary. We will communicate more details with students about this separately.

Faculty and staff should consider the next five days as similar to a weather-related closing and engage in their duties and responsibilities as they customarily would in that circumstance. Faculty and staff can access their offices.

