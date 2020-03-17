Prince George County government offices open on limited basis Wednesday

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in Prince George County say their offices will resume “partial operations,” on Wednesday, but urge the public to limit their visits to “only critical business.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Prince George County officials say emergency response leaders are comfortable opening government offices Wednesday.

“We don’t want to discourage citizens from taking care of their business with the County,” said Prince George County Administrator Percy Ashcraft. “However, we encourage when possible for citizens to contact offices by phone or even email when they know the County department or employee they want to contact. This will reduce physical contact between people, but still complete the citizen’s transaction.”

Ashcraft adds that county operations will resume with limited office staffing in most departments. Public safety, however, will be in full force.

Areas of County government that will continue to be closed to the public are the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer and Commonwealth Attorney. The Circuit Court and General District Court Clerk’s offices will be open for business, but only two people will be allowed to enter at a time. Sheriff’s deputies will continue to screen entrants into the Courthouse and direct them to their place of business. All Court cases have been continued until April 6 or later. Percy Ashcraft, Prince George County Administrator

Click here for additional information.

Click here for the latest news on coronavirus.

LATEST HEADLINES: