Breaking News
Public health emergency order gives law enforcement authority to enforce 10-patron limit in Virginia
1  of  32
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Greensville County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Prince George County government offices open on limited basis Wednesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_37833623_ver1.0_640_360_1535127484335.jpg

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in Prince George County say their offices will resume “partial operations,” on Wednesday, but urge the public to limit their visits to “only critical business.”

In a statement issued Tuesday, Prince George County officials say emergency response leaders are comfortable opening government offices Wednesday.

“We don’t want to discourage citizens from taking care of their business with the County,” said Prince George County Administrator Percy Ashcraft. “However, we encourage when possible for citizens to contact offices by phone or even email when they know the County department or employee they want to contact. This will reduce physical contact between people, but still complete the citizen’s transaction.”

Ashcraft adds that county operations will resume with limited office staffing in most departments. Public safety, however, will be in full force.

Areas of County government that will continue to be closed to the public are the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue, Treasurer and Commonwealth Attorney. The Circuit Court and General District Court Clerk’s offices will be open for business, but only two people will be allowed to enter at a time. Sheriff’s deputies will continue to screen entrants into the Courthouse and direct them to their place of business. All Court cases have been continued until April 6 or later.

Percy Ashcraft, Prince George County Administrator

Click here for additional information.

Click here for the latest news on coronavirus.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events