Prince George vaccine call center receives hundreds of phone calls, voicemails since opening

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – After getting an overwhelming amount of calls at the Crater Health District vaccine call center, county leaders opened four new call centers in Dinwiddie, Prince George, Hopewell and Petersburg.

Volunteers at each call center make sure the person’s name gets put on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. The Virginia Department of Health will then call each person on the waitlist to schedule a vaccination appointment with them.

Four volunteers at the Prince George call center location were answering non-stop phone calls Wednesday to help people pre-register for the vaccine.

Prince George county public information officer Alexis Grochmal said the call center also serves those in Sussex and Surry counties.

Prince George leaders have turned their emergency operations center into the call center.

Grochmal said the Petersburg call center is set to open next week on Feb. 17.

As of Wednesday morning, folks at the Prince George call center had at least 500 voicemails that volunteers went through to answer questions and help people pre-register.

“What we’re hearing on the phone today is just thanks. Somebody’s actually there. They’re answering that phone. We’re answering questions for them and they really feel like that the county has stepped up,” said Grochmal.

Volunteers at the call center are also helping those without internet access or a computer get pre-registered for the vaccine.

“It’s overwhelming to think that you know, in a day that we have nowadays, that people are not able to access internet and have those capabilities. So, we want to take that burden away from our citizens,” she said.

Volunteers are getting so many calls at the Prince George location that Grochmal said they may start adding more volunteers to help out.

Residents of these areas can call the following numbers:

Dinwiddie, Emporia, Greensville: 804-469-1050

Prince George, Sussex, Surry: 804-722-8799

Hopewell: 804-541-2391

Petersburg: 804-733-2550

General questions about COVID-19 and testing can be directed to the Crater Health District Call Center at 804-862-8989.